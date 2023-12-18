NPS announces Winter Steam Festival at Golden Spike Nat’l Historical Park

PROMONTORY SUMMIT, Utah, Dec. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Golden Spike National Historical Park invites the public to join in Dec. 28-30 for the park’s annual Winter Steam Festival.

The Central Pacific Locomotive Jupiter will be featured for this year’s steam demonstrations, says a statement issued by the National Park Service.

“The Jupiter will run throughout the day along the historic Transcontinental Railroad grade where visitors will have the opportunity to smell, hear, see, and feel the power of this Victorian era locomotive, transporting visitors back to the 1860s,” it says.

“The holidays are a time that brings together families from across the nation. In the past, families may have spent this season apart due to the vast time and distance it took to travel the country. Our past accomplishments, though, have brought us closer together and created stories for generations to come.”

The NPS also shared the schedule of daily locomotive steam demonstrations:

10 a.m.: Jupiter locomotive arrives

11:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.: Locomotive demonstration runs

4:30 p.m.: Jupiter locomotive departs

Other activities will include locomotive cab tours, as well as hand car and motor car rides. This event is open to the public, and the entrance fee is $20 per vehicle.

The Visitor Center winter hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. All outdoor activities are accessible seven days a week, including the Last Spike Site, the Big Fill Trail, East Auto Tour, as well as the Visitor Center picnic areas and restrooms.



Activities are subject to change based on weather conditions and mechanical operations. The Visitor Center will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, in observance of the Christmas holiday.



For the most up-to-date information please call the visitor center at 435-471-2209 ext. 429 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Thursday through Monday. Updates will also be posted on the park’s website, www.nps.gov/gosp/, and Facebook page.



Golden Spike National Historical Park is located 32 miles west of Brigham City via state highways 13 and 83.