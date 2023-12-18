Utah former vlogger Ruby Franke pleads guilty to 4 child abuse felonies; will testify against business partner

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Utah YouTube vlogger Ruby Franke on Monday pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree felony aggravated child abuse as a part of a plea deal that dismissed two additional charges.

As part of the deal, Franke, 41, agreed to testify against business partner Jodi Hildebrandt, a counselor at ConneXions, a company owned by Hildebrandt, at which Franke worked. The two also collaborated on an Instagram account, Moms of Truth, offering child disciplining advice.

The charges against Franke stemmed from allegations that she abused her own children after her son, 12, emaciated and injured, climbed out of a window of the Franke house and contacted a neighbor, asking for food and water. He was observed to have duct tape on his wrists and ankles. Franke’s 10-year-old daughter was also found to be malnourished, and with lacerations consistent with being bound by ropes, court documents say.

Franke and Hildebrandt were arrested the same day, Aug. 30 of this year, on the six identical charges. Hildebrandt’s trial date is not yet set.

Franke’s plea deal also states her four prison terms will be served consecutively. Each term is expected to last 1 to 15 years. Franke’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 20.