Officials confirm algal bloom, urge caution at Layton’s Adams Reservoir

LAYTON, Utah, Sept. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — City officials have advised Layton residents and their pets to avoid swimming or ingesting water from Adams Reservoir due to an algal bloom.

Layton city officials issued the warning on social media Thursday, saying the Utah Department of Health has confirmed the light-green surface film on the reservoir near Andy Adams Park, 1713 E. 1000 North, as an algal bloom.

“Do not swim, avoid areas of algae while on floating devices, keep animals away, and do not ingest the water,” the post says.

City officials say there also have been reports of grey water being dumped into the reservoir, “which poses significant risks to our environment, and the people and pets that visit the reservoir.”

“Under no circumstances should grey water be discharged into the reservoir or any natural water body. Use appropriate drainage systems,” the post says.

Anyone with information about the illegal dumping is asked to call the Layton City Police Department at 801-497-8300 or submit a tip online.