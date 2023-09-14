Salt Lake City motel manager charged with sexually extorting tenant

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A motel manager was charged Wednesday with sexual extortion and forcible sodomy for allegedly threatening a tenant with eviction if she didn’t perform sexually.

The woman told police she paid for a room at the Zion’s Motel, 1829 S. State St., only to find the key didn’t work, according to charging documents for Carlos Jesus Ramos, 31, filed in 3rd District Court.

She sought the manager on staff at the time, Ramos, who informed her she was listed to be evicted because of her dog. Ramos then told the woman if she “took care of him” he would not kick her out, according to charging documents.

She asked if there were any other options, and Ramos said no, except for packing up her things. He then let the woman in the room. As he waited outside a moment, according to a probable cause affidavit, the woman set up her phone to record what allegedly happened next.

She then let him back into the room and discussed with Ramos the impending arrangement of oral sex in exchange for Ramos removing the eviction note in the hotel records system.

“Ramos left when he was finished,” according to the affidavit.

The woman then provided a recording of the Feb. 20 incident to a Salt Lake City Police Department detective. He wrote in the court documents that Ramos “is a manager at the motel and has access to and control of the housing of several individuals, many of them vulnerable young women.”

“[Ramos] has demonstrated he preys upon the vulnerabilities of the guests at the motel … and poses a threat to anyone who stays at the motel where he works.”

Ramos had not been arrested on the felony charges, according to court records, or served with the arrest warrant issued Wednesday.