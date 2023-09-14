Boy on bike critically injured after being hit in Heber City crosswalk

HEBER CITY, Utah, Sept. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 14-year-old boy was critically injured when he was hit by a van while riding his bicycle in a crosswalk Thursday morning.

Officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to repots that a boy had been hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 500 East and 1200 South, Heber City police said in a news release.

The boy had been on his way to school and was crossing 1200 South in a crosswalk with flashing lights when he was hit, police said.

“The crosswalk crosses five lanes of traffic and has yellow flashing caution lights and signs for students to cross. These lights were activated at the time of the incident,” the release says.

Police say a work van was traveling east on 1200 South when he failed to adhere to the caught lights and hit the boy.

The boy was taken to Utah Valley Hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition, police said.

The driver faces potential charges of failure to yield to a pedestrian’s right of way in a school crosswalk.