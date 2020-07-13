Officials investigating early morning shooting in Glendale neighborhood

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, July 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are investigating an early morning shooting in the Glendale neighborhood of Salt Lake City Monday.

Dispatch received a 911 call at approximately 3 a.m. reporting a shooting about 30 minutes prior in the area of 900 S. 1400 West, Salt Lake City Police Department spokesman Sgt. Keith Horrocks told Gephardt Daily.

The caller told police they had found a handgun and a bullet or casing in the road. When police arrived, they did indeed find a gun, a bullet and blood in the road in that area.

As that incident was being investigated, West Valley City police pulled over a stolen white Lexus in the area of 3200 South and Decker Lake Boulevard. That car was occupied by an adult male and three juveniles; one of the juveniles had been shot several times in the torso. The occupants of the car told police the juvenile had been shot in Glendale.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in very serious condition, Horrocks said, but his condition has since been upgraded to stable. The juvenile was not identified.

At this time the investigation is underway but police are not releasing a suspect description yet.

It’s not clear at this time whether the other occupants of the stolen car are being cooperative and whether they will be facing charges.

Horrocks said investigators are also looking into possible gang affiliations.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.