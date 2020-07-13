South Valley DMV closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

DRAPER, Utah, July 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The South Valley Division of Motor Vehicles will be closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Monday morning.

An employee from the office at 14555 S. Minuteman Drive (50 East) tested positive over the weekend, said a news release from the DMV.

“This is frustrating for customers and employees but unavoidable given the situation,” said Monte Roberts, the Motor Vehicle Division director. “All customer appointments scheduled at this office will be cancelled. Those customers that have scheduled appointments are encouraged to schedule an appointment at other offices until the office is reopened.”

The building will be cleaned and sterilized, and all employees will be cleared of COVID-19 before the branch is reopened to the public, the news release said.

Customers may schedule an appointment at a different location here.