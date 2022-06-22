Officials release name of man killed in OHV accident while working for Box Elder County

PROMONTORY, Utah, June 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified the man killed in an Off-Highway Vehicle accident Tuesday while he was working as a season employee for Box Elder County’s Weed Control Department.

The man killed in the accident has been identified as William Dwaine Kossman, age 69.

Another man, injured while working in the same capacity, was injured in an OHV accident reported just prior to the fatal accident. That victim remains hospitalized.

What happened

On June 21, a Utah State Parks law enforcement ranger was called to assist in the investigation of an off-highway vehicle accident that had occurred that afternoon near Promontory Road.

“While the ranger was responding to the area, at about 1:40 p.m., he received a second call to assist at another ongoing OHV accident approximately a half-mile away from the first accident’s location,” says a statement released by the Utah Department of Natural Resources and Utah State Parks.

“The seasonal worker involved in the first accident was airlifted to Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

“Unfortunately, the individual involved in the second accident, 69-year-old William Dwaine Kossman, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Neither man is believed to have been wearing helmets at the time of his accident.

“The Utah Division of State Parks extends our condolences to William Dwaine Kossman’s friends and family impacted by this tragedy,” the statement says. “These two incidents remain under investigation at this time.”

Safety tips for outdoor activities

The Utah State Parks statement also included tips for people heading outdoors to explore or recreate, saying “safety needs to be a top priority.

“Always recreate with a buddy, wear your helmets, ride within your ability, and always let somebody know where you are going and when to expect your return. To learn more about Utah’s state parks, safety tips, and laws and rules, visit stateparks.utah.gov.”