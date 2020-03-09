Officials say missing 70-year-old Idaho man may be in Salt Lake City

AMMON, Idaho, March 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A missing man from Ammon, Idaho, may be in Salt Lake City, officials said.

A news release from Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Monday said that on Friday, a deputy assigned to the Ammon Division was sent to a residential facility on Curlew Drive to investigate a report of a missing person. Staff at the facility advised that 70-year-old Arthur Pupedis signed himself out of the facility on March 1 around 11 a.m., indicating he was possibly headed to Salt Lake City and returning on March 5. As as of the morning of March 6, Pupedis had not returned.

“Staff members told the deputy Mr. Pupedis had several medical issues that required medication and believed he did not take anything with him to sustain being gone this long causing worry for his safety,” the news release said. “Mr. Pupedis was last seen on security footage walking away from the facility wearing a green military type jacket with a hood, carrying yellow gloves, and walking with a cane.”

Staff advised Pupedis would come and go on a regular basis since moving in approximately two years ago from the Mackay area, but did not have a car.

“Staff was aware that Mr. Pupedis may have connections to the VA Hospital in Salt Lake City and provided information on the few contacts and associates they knew of to the deputy,” the news release said. “The deputy was also told Mr. Pupedis had physical limitations due to his age and various medical conditions, but did not show signs of dementia and being gone under these circumstances was very out of the ordinary for him.”

The living space belonging to Pupedis also did not show any signs he had packed clothes or medicine needed to be gone overnight.

Deputies have also not been able to find any indication Pupedis traveled by bus or taxi away from the facility in Ammon or toward the Salt Lake area, and there is no record in local hospitals or the VA hospital system showing Pupedis as a patient. Friends and acquaintances also told deputies his whereabouts are unknown.

Pupedis is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and approximately 140 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes, and a possible tattoo on one of his arms.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Pupedis contact a deputy through dispatch at 208-529-1200.