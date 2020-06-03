Officials thank volunteers who helped clean Utah State Capitol after protest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are thanking the volunteers who helped clean the Utah State Capitol following Saturday’s protest.

“Thank You Utahns!” said a Facebook post from the Utah State Capitol’s page. “The Capitol is clean and bright thanks to volunteers who gave of their time, labor and resources… the Utah Way!”

Gov. Gary Herbert issued an Executive Order early Monday evening declaring a State of Emergency due to civil unrest. This order will temporarily close the State Capitol complex to the public. The order is effective immediately, and the Capitol campus will remain closed until Saturday, June 6 at 11:59 p.m.

Official state business will continue at the Capitol building throughout the closure. The building has been closed to the public since March 14 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

View the full Executive Order here.