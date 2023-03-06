Ogden Animal Service officer a dog’s best friend; hiked trail at night in heavy snowstorm to rescue wayward pooch

OGDEN, Utah, March 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden dog is home, safe and warm, after it ran away during a windy weekend snowstorm.

Animal Service Officer A. Dickman took a call about a “dog that sounded as though it was in distress,” a statement from Ogden City Police says.

“The dog had gotten loose and ran away and was now in the area of the Waterfall Canyon parking lot. ASO Dickman hiked the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in the heavy snowstorm at night, and she was able to find the distraught animal.”

Dickman scanned the pooch for a chip, and was able to return it to its owners, “who were extremely grateful,” the OCPD statement says.