Ogden City police warn of increased danger of higher, faster water in Weber River

OGDEN, Utah, March 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police are warning people of the increased danger of going near the Ogden River when the water is running deep and fast due to spring runoff.

“At 7 mph of moving water (steady jog), 9-10 inches will knock an average person off their feet,” says an OCPD post issued on social media. “At 4 mph of moving water (walking pace), three feet of water will knock an average person off their feet and wash them downstream.”

With spring approaching and temperatures rising, “the snow and ice has started melting, feeding into the Ogden River and other waterways in Weber County. Every year there are concerns with the Ogden River, which begins to flow at a much higher rate due to the melting snow,” the Ogden City Police statement says.

“In addition, the water can be unpredictable due to debris that will be flowing with the water. Please be aware of the river and take caution when traveling around it as it will be very cold and moving fast. During this season, it is wise to wear a life vest if you need to be near the river for any reason.”

The same warnings make sense for any body of moving water that has swelled due to increased water.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows drowning statistics last gathered in August of 2022. These statistics indicate that there are 1.19 drowning deaths that occur in Utah per every 100,000 persons. See the data here.

The information is gathered throughout the year, and is not specific to spring runoff, the statement says.

“But we want to do our part this year by keeping Ogden safe. Please be aware of the swift water and use caution!”