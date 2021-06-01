Ogden crews battle garage fire

OGDEN, Utah, May 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden crews are on the scene of a garage fire Monday evening.

The incident occurred at 2400 Van Buren Avenue, according to tweets from Ogden Fire Department.

“Ogden Fire is on scene of a residential single-story detached garage fire,” a tweet at 10:45 p.m. “Smoke and fire showing.”

A follow-up tweet said water supply had been established and crews were beginning a defensive fire attack.

Crews had the fire under control four minutes later.

They then made entry into the structure and performed a primary search, which was all clear, then began overhaul.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.