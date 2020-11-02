Ogden man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill police officers

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill police officers after he reportedly stole a bag of chips and a soda from a burger restaurant.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Kaden Michael Hunter, 22, is facing charges of:

Robbery, a second-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

The suspect entered the Zephyr Grill at the Utah Transit Authority station at 2325 S. Wall Ave. Friday afternoon.

“The subject asked for a cup for water, instead got soda, and grabbed a bag of chips from the counter,” the UTA police officer wrote in the statement. “The subject then left the store and passed all points of sale without paying. The subject was approached in the parking lot and confronted by two employees, one stating for subject to stop and that he needed to pay for the items, and the other taking the bag of chips from out of his hand.”

The chips opened and fell to the ground and the suspect allegedly turned to the employee and threw the contents of the soda at him.

“He then changed hands with the cup, balled up his fist, and drew back, preparing to punch,” the statement said. “The subject then lunged at the employee, causing the employee to step back, thinking he was going to get hit.”

When leaving the area the suspect allegedly pushed over a parked motorcycle, damaging the bike.

The subject was located by Ogden police officials in the area of 2350 S. Grant Ave., the statement said.

“Subject made threats that officers would need more to take him into custody and that he was going to kill them,” the statement said. “Attempting to place the subject into custody and under arrest, he physically resisted the officers.”

Hunter was transported to Weber County Jail, where he is being held without bail.