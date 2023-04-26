Ogden man faces manslaughter charge in shooting death of wife

OGDEN, Utah, April 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man has been charged with manslaughter in the late-night shooting death of his wife

Christopher James Trivino, 28, faces the second-degree felony charge in connection with the death of Jaycelin Gray Trivino, who was 27 at the time of her death on Nov. 19, 2022.

Christopher Trivino was indicted Friday. Charging documents say he called 911 after the shooting, “reporting he shot his wife, Jaycelin Gray Trivino, at their residence” on Adams Avenue.

The statements Chris Trivino made to the dispatch operator and to initial officers on scene were that “he thought he heard their Ring home intrusion alarm and woke up to see a dark figure approaching his bed. He stated that he reached over and felt what he believed to be Jaycelin lying in bed with him as he grabbed the firearm that he regularly sleeps with with intent to shoot the dark figure.

“After being advised of and waiving his Miranda rights, Chris confirmed that he slept with the firearm next to his thigh, in the bed with him, and not in a holster. He acknowledged that he did not look over to see if Jaycelin was actually in bed with him. Chris advised it was too dark to see, so he couldn’t describe the figure that he saw. The figure did not say anything, and Chris did not make any callouts,” say charging documents, filed by an officer of the Ogden City Police Department.

“After Chris discharged his firearm, Jaycelin immediately screamed, and Chris knew that the dark figure was his wife,” his affidavit says. “Chris reported to law enforcement that Jaycelin is known to, at times, wake up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom or get a drink of water.”

“Persons related to this case stated that Chris regularly carries his firearm, shows it off, brags about it, and has openly left it unattended and unsecure at family events. He also did not store or keep the firearm in a secure lock box or safe. Family members report that they had spoken with Chris before about the dangers of his recklessness with firearms.”

The Utah Office of Medical Examiners confirmed Jaycelin’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound to her abdomen, the affidavit says.

“Jaycee” Trivino was an art and ceramic’s teacher at Ogden’s Highland Junior High at the time of her death, and an active member of the local arts community. Read more about her life here, in our article, or here, in her obituary.