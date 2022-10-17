Ogden man facing 82 weapons charges after police search residence

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police served a search warrant for the residence of a man arrested in September on a domestic violence case involving a firearm, and ended up filing 83 additional felony charges.

In the Oct. 6 case, Eduardo Ambriz, 26, was charged on suspicion of:

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a second-degree felony

82 counts of purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

“A search yielded 82 firearms inside the residence,” says a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Ogden City Police Department. “This is Eduardo’s only residence, and he is the sole resident. A search of the residence also yielded TRUNARC positive cocaine (2.6 grams), multiple clean baggies commonly used to package narcotics and a scale.”

Both the baggie of cocaine and the scale tested positive for Ambriz’s DNA, the statement says.

“Eduardo only had the cocaine in a baggy, multiple empty baggies, and the scale. Scales are commonly used to weigh narcotics and the type of plastic bags that were located are commonly used when packaging narcotics for distribution.”

The officer’s statement estimated the amount of cocaine at about 26 doses.

“The 82 firearms and multiple boxes of ammunition, magazines, and other documents were seized from the residence,” the police statement says.

OCPD detectives also found four different Mexican passports for Ambriz. A federal search also showed that Eduardo has flown to Mexico multiple times within the last year.

“There is a high probability that Eduardo flees to Mexico to avoid prosecution if released,” the statement says.

September case

In the Sept. 17 domestic violence case, Ambriz was charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Discharge of a firearm from a vehicle at any road signs on a highway, a class B misdemeanor

According to the probable cause statement, the victim told an Ogden City police officer Ambriz picked her up in Ogden, and “while driving over the 24th St. viaduct, the victim said that Eduardo brandished a black firearm, pointed at her and said ‘you don’t know me, I ain’t no bitch.’ Eduardo then proceeded to discharge the firearm from the vehicle multiple times as both the victim and he were driving over the viaduct.”

Once they were on west 24th Street, “the victim attempted to get out of the vehicle multiple times, by opening the passenger door while the car was moving, screaming at Eduardo to let her out of the car, and positioning her body to jump.”

Ambriz continued driving “at a high-rate of speed, refused to slow down, and would not stop to let the victim out,” the probable cause statement says. “Ultimately Eduardo did stop the car, and pull over, and the victim got out of the car and attempted to run away. Eduardo chased her down, and the victim reluctantly got back into the car.”

At one point, a third party called 911, reporting that they saw Ambriz and the victim arguing, and that Ambriz appeared to be armed with a firearm, the statement says.

“This sparked WC (Weber County) deputies’ response and they conducted a traffic stop on Eduardo and the victim. At this moment, Eduardo handed the firearm to the victim and told her to throw it out the window or he was going to ‘shoot it out’ with deputies.

“A day after the incident occurred, Eduardo and the victim were sending voice messages to each other. In these messages Eduardo admitted to pointing the gun at the victim, admitted to shooting rounds out of the moving car and stated that he was adamant that he was going to ‘shoot it out’ with law enforcement the night of occurrence. The voice message data has been downloaded and copies are in police custody.”

A judge ordered Ambriz remain in the Weber County jail, where he is being held without bail.