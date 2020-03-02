Ogden man facing multiple charges of felony sexual exploitation of a minor

OGDEN, Utah, March 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man is facing five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Phillip Joseph Dykeman III, 18, was transported to Weber County Jail Friday, where he is being held without bail.

The arresting officer was made aware that on Sept. 17, 2019, a popular social media website reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online user uploaded seven digital files depicting child pornography, the statement said.

The files were traced back to an address in Ogden where Dykeman lives.

A search warrant was drafted and executed, the statement said.

“Phillip Joseph Dykeman waived his Miranda Rights and confessed to possessing and distributing child pornography via the Internet using the popular media website that originally reported the illicit use,” the statement said.

“An on-scene forensic examination of Phillip Joseph Dykeman’s cellular telephone revealed evidence of three digital videos depicting child pornography.”

While investigating this case, it was determined that Dykeman was the suspect in two prior sex offenses in the city of Ogden. These cases are currently being screened for additional charges through the Weber County Attorney’s Office.