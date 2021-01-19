Ogden NAACP asks that protests be ‘peaceful and non-violent’

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Branch of the NAACP has issued a statement encouraging everyone who exercises their right to protest to do so in a non-violent manner.

Just a day prior to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, and with the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol fresh in people’s minds, the statement reminds NAACP members and all area residents that:

“As members of this great country we are called to be engaged in our democracy, share our concerns, grievances, issues and work collectively for positive change. We are called to do so without harming others or life threatening acts of violence. When exercising our rights to protest, we must ensure the safety and well-being of all people.”

Below is the statement in its entirety.

The Ogden Branch of the NAACP is a non-partisan Civil Rights organization committed to fairness, justice and equal protection under the law. We adhere to the Non-Violent tenets of Dr. King while preserving everyone’s right for peaceful assembly.

We encourage everyone in our local area to exercise your right to protest in a non-violent manner.

While there are differing views on how the events of January 6th, 2021 unfolded, we find the violence and denigration of our nation’s Capitol an unacceptable way to address our democracy. If a group believes protest is the only way to present concerns and issues, we reiterate for our nation’s highest good, that it be done in a peaceful and non-violent manner.