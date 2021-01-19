Tooele fire crews rescue man trapped in burning home

TOOELE, Utah, Jan. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews responded to a structure fire Monday afternoon and rescued a man who was trapped inside the residence.

Tooele Fire Chief Chris Shubert said the fire, at 314 E. 670 North, was reported by a neighbor.

Crews arrived at about 3:15 p.m. and had the blaze extinguished within approximately 10 minutes of arrival.

During a search inside the home, fire crews located a man who had been unable to escape due to physical limitations, Shubert said.

The man was transported to Mountain West Medical Center and then flown to University of Utah Hospital.

No information was available regarding his condition.

The fire began in the living room, and although the cause is currently under investigation, it’s believed to have been accidental, Shubert told Gephardt Daily.

He said the fire damage was contained to the living room, but there was smoke damage throughout the structure. No dollar estimate of damages was available.

Tooele police also responded to the scene and assisted firefighters as they worked to access the building’s interior.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes known.