Man killed in Sugar House neighborhood shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2023 — Salt Lake City homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting which happened in Sugar House overnight.

The investigation started Thursday about 2:17 a.m. when SLC911 received reports of a shooting near 2256 South 1100 East, according to a SLCPD press release.

“Salt Lake City Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance took the injured person to the hospital in critical condition,” the release said.

“The man later died at the hospital.”

Investigators say the alleged shooter remained on scene and was cooperating with police.

The firearm believed used in the fatal shooting was also recovered.

While no arrests have been made by the time this story was published, the SLCPD press release said there was no threat to the community.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 801-799-3000.

“There are localized road closures near 2256 South 1100 East that will likely last through the morning commute,” police said.

