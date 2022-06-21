Ogden PD searching for escaped juvenile

OGDEN, Utah, June 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile inmate who has absconded from the Mill Creek Youth Center was still at large late Monday night.

The youthful offender went missing from the juvenile jail at 790 W. 12th street shortly after 7 p.m., reported by staffers at the facility.

“We’re not sure if it was a walk-away or a more involved escape of some kind,” Ogden Police spokesman Sgt. Jordan Gerfen said at 11 p.m. Monday.

His age or exactly what he was incarcerated for was not immediately available, he said. But based on what is known of the fugitive, Gerfen said he is not considered a threat to the public or the community.

The inmate was last sighted heading west from the Mill Creek facility, in the area of 1200 West, the sergeant said. Ogden police and Weber County Sheriff’s deputies are involved in the search.