Ogden police investigating stabbing

OGDEN, Utah, June 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing on Madison Avenue in Ogden.

The assault came in the 2500 block of Madison at 2:30 p.m. when a 41-year-old man was stabbed in the upper chest, Ogden City Police Lt. John Cox told Gephardt Daily.

Witnesses said the attack came after an argument, and detectives have identified a person of interest, Cox said.

The victim has been hospitalized and is expected to survive.

“We believe it was a single stab wound,” Cox said. “Investigation is ongoing and our people are out in the field now.”

Police believe it was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing danger to the public.