Indiana woman found deceased in Canyonlands National Park

MOAB, Utah June 29, (Gephardt Daily) — Details are scarce as a deceased visitor was discovered in Canyonlands National Park.

“ On Wednesday June 28, 2023, Grand County Dispatch received a report of an unresponsive female in Willow Flat Campground at the Island in the Sky district of Canyonlands National Park,” reads a brief Thursday press release from the National Park Service.

“The visitor, a 61-year-old female from Indiana, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

No other information was immediately available.

A dispatcher with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center said his agency couldn’t give out any information on the incident, deferring questions to a sheriff’s office public information officer who wasn’t immediately available.