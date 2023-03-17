Ogden police seek public’s help on latest homicide

OGDEN, Utah, Mar. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving the city’s latest homicide.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of 29th Street and Childs Avenue early Tuesday morning to find a man on the ground with gunshot wounds, departmental spokesman Lt. John Cox said Thursday.

Life-saving measures were applied, he said, but the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased was identified as Robert Bien, 34, of Ogden. The 3 a.m. shooting March 14 occurred in what’s normally a quiet residential neighborhood.

Anyone with information or possible home security camera footage around the time of the homicide is asked to call the OPD investigations division of 801-629-8228.