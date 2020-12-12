UTA bus service to Snowbasin starts Saturday

UTAH, Dec. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Transit Authority bus service to Snowbasin Ski Resort will begin Saturday, a UTA news release said Friday evening.

“As UTA’s top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic is the safety of all riders and employees, the 2020 ski season begins with UTA implementing additional safety measures for ski bus service,” according to the news release.

Safety measures include:

Limiting passenger loads on buses to a maximum of 20 riders

Requiring face masks on board at all times

Encouraging riders to stay 6 feet apart on the bus while holding their skis

Creating socially distanced lines at key bus stops

“With these safety measures in place, riders should anticipate longer travel time reaching the resorts,” the news release said.

Enhanced cleaning of buses began this past spring and will continue, with buses sanitized daily and driver barriers in place. Contactless fare payment is available, as well as hand sanitizer dispensers.

“UTA will monitor ridership daily to ensure responsiveness to ridership demand,” the news release said. “UTA and the resorts recommend skiers take advantage of low peak days, times, routes and parking to minimize delays and traffic congestion.”

Snowbasin service launches this Saturday, Dec. 12 (Routes 675 and 677) between the resorts and Ogden with various stops throughout Weber and Davis Counties, UTA said.

Service to Powder Mountain, which has delayed opening, will start once the resort begins operating its lifts.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, UTA’s Utah County ski bus (Route 880) will be starting service to Sundance.

Service in the Cottonwood Canyons to Snowbird, Alta, Brighton and Solitude (Routes 953, 972 and 994) has already begun.

To download UTA’s transit app to plan trips, check bus crowds or get alerts on canyon closures, accidents or avalanches, click here.