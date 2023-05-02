Ogden police: Suspect charged with $60 robbery, shooting murder in March

OGDEN, Utah, May 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A murder charge has been filed in the March 14 shooting death of an Ogden victim.

Suspect Hugo Zamora, 25, has been charged with:

Aggravated murder, a first-degree felony

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Ogden City police responded to the 2:57 a.m. call of a fatal shooting that day, a Tuesday, charging documents say. Officers arrived at 2957 Childs Ave.

“A witness who was with the victim told investigators two individuals arrived in a vehicle and made contact with them on the side of the road,” Zamora’s charging document says.

“The individuals in the car exited the car and one of them produced a handgun and committed a robbery on the victims. The witness advised the passenger took $60 from him and demanded them (they) empty their pockets. One of the victims reportedly refused to cooperate with the suspects’ demands and was ultimately shot and killed.”

The victim was later identified by Ogden City police as Robert Bien, 34.

Robert Lorenzo Bien Photo Obituary

A witness was able to provide suspect descriptions.

“Through the course of this investigation, the driver of the vehicle was identified to be Hugo Zamora,” charging documents say.

Zamora was taken into custody on Monday.

“Post Miranda warning, Hugo advised that he was with a juvenile passenger (C.O.D.) the night of 3/14/2023. Hugo advised that C.O.D. got out of his vehicle and ended up on the ground with another individual. Hugo stated that he heard shots go off and saw C.O.D. getting up off the ground. Hugo advised C.O.D. ended up getting back into his vehicle and they left.

“Hugo then requested a lawyer and no additional questions regarding this incident were asked.”

The name of the juvenile will be made public only if he is charged as an adult. There is no information indicating whether the juvenile suspect has been arrested.

Zamora was booked into the Weber County jail, where he was ordered to be held without bail.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the case develops.