Ogden police: Woman jailed without bail after axe attack; victim defended herself with baseball bat

OGDEN, Utah, May 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 25-year-old woman is being held without bail in the Weber County Jail after allegedly entering another woman’s residence and attacking her with an axe.

The victim attempted to defended herself with a baseball bat, police say.

Suspect Sierra Michelle Flores, 25, faces charges of:

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Murder, a second-degree felony (likely to be amended to attempted murder since no one died)

Aggravated assault act committed with force/violence to injure, a third-degree felony

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

The incident happened at 10:10 p.m. Friday in the area of 2000 Robins Ave., Ogden, a statement from an officer of the Ogden Police Department says. The officer responded “due to a female reporting she was attacked with an axe,” the probable cause statement says.

“After an argument over the phone between Sierra Flores and the victim in the case, Sierra drove to the victim’s home, where she unlawfully entered the home with an axe.”

The victim quickly grabbed a baseball bat to defend herself, Flores’ probable cause statement says.

“Sierra attempted to hit the victim with the axe by raising it overhead and swinging it down in a chopping motion. The victim was able to stop the attack by holding the bat sideways over her head. Due to the force of the impact, the axe fell from Sierra’s hands to the ground. Sierra obtained the axe again and then hit the victim multiple times in the head and face with the handle of the axe.

“During the assault, the victim shouted to a witness that Sierra was going to kill her,” the statement says. “The witness had to stop the attack by separating the suspect from the victim. Even after the separation the suspect attempted to assault the victim further.”

The victim’s injuries supported her account of the assault, the statement says. The victim told the officer she had not given Flores permission to enter the residence.

“The suspect had been drinking champagne that night, and I could smell an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath. She was an obvious danger to others.”

Flores is being held without bail, Second District Judge Jennifer L. Valencia’s account says, because the court “finds by clear and convincing evidence that Sierra Michelle Flores would constitute a substantial danger to any other individual or to the community, or is likely to flee the jurisdiction of the court if released on bail” and “because she violated a material condition of release while previously on bail.”