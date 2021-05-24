Boy, 9, finds $5,000 under floor mat of family’s used SUV

May 24 (UPI) —

The boy told his father, Michael Melvin, about the discovery in the vehicle, which the family had purchased in September 2020, but his dad had a difficult time believing the story was accurate.

“I was like, ‘Whatever.’ He’s 9,” Michael Melvin told WRTV. “I’m like ‘you found something, OK.’ He says, ‘No, Dad I really did.’ I walk over. I see it. I reach down. I say, you know, ‘What is this?’ And, I’m thinking it’s probably paperwork of some sort.”

The “paperwork” was indeed $5,000 cash.

The Melvins contacted the previous owners of the SUV, a South Carolina family. The family told them they had driven the Suburban to Florida for a cruise in 2019 and had misplaced the envelope of money during the trip.

The family insisted that Landon Melvin keep $1,000 of the money as a finder’s fee.

“It’s upstairs in my room. I’ve just been thinking and thinking of all the stuff I could buy,” Landon Melvin said.

Michael Melvin said the situation taught him a valuable lesson.

“Check floor mats, always,” he said. “We went back out, and we checked all the rest of the floor mats. I mean, what else is hidden in this vehicle?

“So, that’s one thing I’m going to definitely do when I clean vehicles out. That’s the first place I’m starting.”