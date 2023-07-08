Ogden structure fire causes $250K in damages

OGDEN, Utah, July 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fourplex resident suffered smoke inhalation and one unit burned in an Ogden fire on Friday evening.

Ogden City Fire crews responded to the scene, in the 1400 block of Brinker Avenue, after dispatch received calls of a structure fire at about 5:47 p.m.

“Fire units arrived on the scene to find a fourplex with smoke and fire coming from a unit on the second floor,” an Ogden City Fire news release says.

“Fire crews quickly searched the building as another crew worked to extinguish the fire. One occupant suffered some smoke inhalation and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The building shared a common attic and firefighters worked to isolate the fire. Fire impacted one unit and the others sustained damage from the smoke.”

Besides Ogden City Fire, crews responded from South Ogden Fire. Crews and resources used included 17 firefighters, a ladder truck, three fire engines, an ambulance truck, a paramedic truck and a battalion chief.

“The fire is under investigation, the building is being secured and has an estimated $250,000 in damage,” the OCFD statement says.