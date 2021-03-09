Ogden woman arrested after allegedly fleeing crash

OGDEN, Utah, March 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden woman has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Amber Marie Roberts, 31, is facing charges of:

Assault by prisoner, a third-degree felony

Failure to remain at an accident involving injury, a class A misdemeanor

DUI of alcohol with BAC at or over .05, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Alcohol restricted driver, a class B misdemeanor

Drive on wrong side of roadway, an infraction

On Sunday, the arresting officer responded to a reported traffic accident.

“As I was arriving, I was informed that the other involved vehicle, a red Mazda, had fled the scene going north on Wall Avenue,” the statement said. “While on scene, I found that the black SUV vehicle that was struck had rolled four times in the middle of Wall Avenue before coming to a rest.”

All parties involved had minor injuries and were checked out by medical.

“During my investigation, I was able to locate the front license plate to the suspect vehicle in the middle of the road,” the statement said. “By running the plate, I was able to locate a suspect and address of the suspect. Officers responded out to find that the suspect vehicle was not currently home. Later officers located the vehicle and I made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Amber Roberts.”

Roberts refused to get out of the vehicle and refused to answer any questions, the statement said. The officer confirmed this was allegedly the suspect vehicle by the rear plate and the damage to the front of the vehicle, which was consistent with the accident.

“After getting Amber out of the driver seat of the vehicle, she began resisting when officers began placing her into handcuffs,” the statement said. “At this point, I could clearly smell the distinct odor of alcohol on Amber’s person. After getting Amber into cuffs and advising her of being under arrest, officers attempted to place her into the back of a patrol vehicle. Amber continued to resist and pulled her foot back and delivered a kick to my chest in an aggressive manner. ”

Alcohol was allegedly located inside of Roberts’ vehicle, and her thermos in the driver seat “smelt strongly of alcoholic beverages,” the statement said. Roberts’ speech was slurred and she appeared to be intoxicated, the statement added. Field sobriety tests were not administered due to Roberts being combative with officers and refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

Roberts was transported to Weber County Jail, where she was later ordered to be released with conditions.