Oldest president in Latter-day Saint history celebrates 98th birthday

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson celebrates his 98th birthday by enjoying the many cards and letters he's received Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Photo: Intellectual Reserve Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) —  The oldest president in the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints celebrated his 98th birthday Friday.

Russell M. Nelson has been the oldest president in church history since April 14, according to a news release from the LDS Church.

President Nelson spent his 98th birthday “participating in meetings and other duties in the Church Administration Building on Temple Square,” the release states.

“He is an inspired and wise leader, and the gentlest and sweetest person you could ever hope to associate with,” said Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the LDS Church’s First Presidency.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here