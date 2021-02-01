One airlifted to hospital after illegal U-turn causes crash on SR-18 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was airlifted to the hospital with a possible heart attack Sunday afternoon following a crash on state Route 18 in Washington County.

Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Tara Wahlberg told Gephardt Daily the crash occurred at 12:20 p.m., when a passenger car made an illegal U-turn and a Ford F-250 pickup truck collided with it.

The driver of the car had a minor injury, and a passenger in the vehicle was not injured, Wahlberg said.

The driver of the pickup truck, however, complained of chest pains. Authorities were concerned that he was having a heart attack, so he was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital.

No further information was available regarding his condition.

Wahlberg said the driver of the passenger car was cited for the illegal U-turn.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.