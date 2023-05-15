One killed, 1 injured in Spanish Fork Canyon collision

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One driver is dead and a second has been airlifted to a hospital after a collision in Spanish Fork Canyon Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily the accident happened on State Route 6 near mile marker 181 when a westbound passenger car crossed into the eastbound traffic lanes and hit a pickup truck, head on.

The driver of the westbound car died at the scene. The driver of the eastbound pickup was airlifted for treatment at an area hospital. That patient’s condition was not known.

“No other vehicles involved and no information on any other occupants,” Roden said in a text. “Both directions of traffic are closed. The crash is mostly blocking the eastbound side so they will try to get the westbound lanes cleared and alternate traffic.”

The UDOT Traffic website said in an alert updated just before 4 p.m. that traffic was expected to be impacted for about three hours. Click the site link for updated information.