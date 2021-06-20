One man dead, 1 flown to hospital after Tooele County rollover

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, June 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One man died on scene and a second was transported by medical helicopter early Sunday morning after a rollover crash on Interstate 80.

The accident happened on I-80 eastbound near mile marker 9, Utah Highway Patrol trooper Andrew Battenfield told Gephardt Daily.

“They were in a pickup that rolled multiple times on the righthand shoulder,” Battenfield said. “Both occupants were ejected. There were lifesaving attempts, but one occupant was declared deceased at the scene. One was transported by medical helicopter in poor condition.”

Both men are believed to be in their 20s, Battenfield said.

“We are working to determine the identity of the occupants,” he said. “We are trying to determine if alcohol was a factor, and it did not appear they were wearing seatbelts.”

Battenfield said at about 10:30 a.m. that investigators would be on scene for at least another hour.