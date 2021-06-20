Salina police seek tips on hit-and-run accident

SALINA, Utah, June 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Salina are asking for the public’s help in a hit-and-run case.

At about 1 a.m. Saturday, a woman was walking home from the balloon festival on 100 South, earn 200 East, “when she was struck by a vehicle,” a Facebook post from the Salina Police Department says.

“The vehicle fled the scene leaving the woman lying in the road.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Salina Police Department at 435-896-6471.”

All calls and tips are appreciated, even anonymous calls, the post says.