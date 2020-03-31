One man in custody after police respond to stabbing at downtown Salt Lake City apartment complex

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police were at the scene of what was reported as a stabbing Monday night in a downtown Salt Lake City apartment complex.

Lt. Sweeney, with the Salt Lake City Police Department, said the incident, at Citifront Apartments near 600 West and North Temple, turned out to be an argument between two men who are roommates.

“It came in as a stabbing,” Sweeney told Gephardt Daily, “but it was actually a cut on a pinkie. No one was transported to the hospital.”

“Someone is going to jail for assault,” he said, but no other details were available.

The large police presence drew the attention of neighbors who thought a serious crime had occurred, but Lt. Sweeney said police calls were down, leaving more officers available to respond.