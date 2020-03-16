One transported to hospital after shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that sent one person to the hospital.

Detective Greg Wilking, Salt Lake City Police Department, said the individual was involved in an altercation that led to the shooting, in the area of 500 East and Wilmington Avenue. The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, Wilking said.

Police are still looking for a person who ran from the area shortly before 10 p.m. when the incident took place. The investigation was ongoing late Sunday night, and no further details were released.

Wilking said the shooting was an isolated incident and the people involved know each other. There is no threat to the community, he said.

