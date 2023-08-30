Orem PD asks for help locating three missing young girls

OREM, Utah, Aug. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have reached out to the public for help locating three missing juvenile sisters.

“We are looking for 3 juveniles who are sisters. 14 year old Kenadie, 10 year old Kashlie and 12 year old Kaylie.” the Orem Police Department said in a press release posted on social media at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“They were last seen in the area of 250 East 1600 South in Orem at 7:20 p.m. One is wearing a black shirt and black pants, one a light colored shirt and light jeans and the lady wearing a light colored shirt with smiley faces and black jeans.