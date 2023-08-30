Santaquin PD seeks suspected thief

SANTAQUIN, Utah Aug. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police asked for the public’s help tracking down an alledged thief in Santaquin.

“We need the public’s help with identifying a suspect in a recent theft at Stringham’s True Value,” Santaquin City PD said in a Tuesday evening post on social media.

“If you happen to recognize the woman or vehicle in the attached photos, please reach out to the Santaquin Police Department at 801-754-1070 or non-emergency dispatch at 801-798-5600 and reference case number 23SQ03155.

“Thank you!”