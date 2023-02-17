Orem PD believes additional victims of accused serial predator exist, asks that they come forward

OREM, Utah, Feb. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here are continuing the investigation of an accused multiple sex offender, asking other potential victims to reach out.

“The Orem Police Department’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) are seeking additional victims and witness who may have been solicited to trade sex acts for substances,” the department posted on social media Thursday night.

“Detectives believe Carlos Aguera Caballero targeted juvenile females using social media. He would likely be identified as ‘Carlos’ on any social media chats.”

Orem’s SVU detectives arrested Caballero for multiple charges Tuesday including rape of a child and sodomy of a child.

In the course of the investigation detectives learned that Caballero used social media to arrange to provide nicotine and THC to female juvenile victims in exchange for sex acts, the department said.

“Detectives believe there are additional victims who were solicited by Caballero. Detectives are asking any victims to please contact the Orem Police Department or the Utah Attorney General’s Office.”

OPD can be reached at (801)229-7070 or (801)229-7255 and the attorney general’s office at (801)366-0260 or (801)244-4636.