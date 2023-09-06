Orem police list Labor Day weekend shenanigans

OREM, Utah, Sept. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — In a round-up of the comical and creepy, the Orem Police Department listed some weekend anomalies.

Officers responded to the W almart where loss prevention employees had caught a 14-year-old male stealing $150 worth of merchandise, the department said in starting the highlight reel on social media. The juvenile’s mother was called to come pick him up and he will be dealing with a theft charge in juvenile court.

“What do 14-year-old boys steal nowadays?” the department asked. “Jalapeño Cheetos, A&W Root Beer, Bic lighters, Old Spice hair putty, Old Spice body wash, Fructis shampoo, a rubber football, a pig-face Halloween mask, over a dozen Wilson sweat bands, and the backpack he shoved everything in.”

A traffic stop revealed open alcohol containers in the vehicle and the scent of marijuana. The 19-year-old driver also had synthetic urine in his possession, which is illegal per Utah Code Annotated 76-10-2203. “People really do be out there trying to defeat drug and alcohol screenings with fake pee. He was ticketed appropriately and we took away his stuff.”

Another traffic stop featured a 47-year-old male playing games by not providing his driver license, lying about his name, and leaving out one digit of his social security number.

“After eventually figuring out who he was, it was found he had a denied license and warrants for past drug arrests. He also had a drug needle in his pocket along with meth in his possession. A loaded gun was in the glove compartment.