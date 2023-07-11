Orem police: Man arrested for grabbing juvenile near UVU

OREM, Utah, July 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem man was arrested for sexual abuse of a minor on Monday after police say he followed a 17-year-old girl, grabbed her, tried to kiss her, and put his hand into the girl’s back pocket, over one of her buttocks.

The girl was walking near Utah Valley University when the suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Jared Alexander Valderrama, described as a transient, began following the juvenile and talking to her, his arrest documents say.

“While the victim was walking home from UVU, Valderrama was standing on the sidewalk, before he started walking in her direction,” his probable cause statement says. “During initial contact with the victim, Valderrama asked her if she was coming from Utah Valley University, and he asked if he could walk her home. The victim asked why, and Valderrama replied, ‘I don’t know just to keep you company.'”

The Orem police statement says Valderrama asked the juvenile if she lived nearby and was going to UVU.

“… Valderrama asked if she was a White girl or any other ethnicity. Valderrama held out his hand to shake the victim’s hand and said, ‘They call me Jesus.’ Valderrama then started following her home during that time.”

The suspect allegedly asked the girl her age, and she answered that she was 17, charging documents say.

“Valderrama told her she was pretty, and she was a beautiful young girl.”

The girl attempted to walk away, and he told her to wait, “and again tried to shake her hand,” arrest documents say.

The girl reached into her back pocket for her phone, and “Valderrama grabbed her right hand and pulled the victim closer to him before wrapping both his arms around her, restraining her movement. Valderrama then put one of his hands into her right back buttock pocket, during which he touched her buttock. Based on statements made, it was believed to be for pleasure.”

Valderrama was arrested by Orem police, and put in a Utah County jail cell, where he was observed on camera touching his genitals.

Valderrama was booked on suspicion of:

Sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony

Unlawful detention of a minor, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, notice against entry, a class B misdemeanor

Valderrama was ordered held without bail.