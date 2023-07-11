Salt Lake City police share name of bicyclist killed Sunday after collision with SUV; correct age of suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have released the name of a bicyclist struck and killed early Sunday morning at 755 S. Redwood Road. The driver left the scene.

The victim was 58-year-old Juan Mucino. The victim was previously described as being 59.

And an SLCPD tweet issued Tuesday stated that a man had turned himself in to police, stating that he was the driver who fled the scene after the 4:38 p.m. accident.

An updated news release issued Tuesday afternoon says the SUV driver who turned himself in was 27, not 19 as stated in the earlier tweet. The name of that driver has not yet been released. Potential charges are being considered, an earlier statement says.

Police and fire personnel who responded to the scene on Sunday found Mucino on the ground with critical injuries.

“Officers, paramedics, and the Salt Lake City Fire Department provided emergency life-saving efforts, but Mucino died on scene,” the latest SLCPD public relations statement says.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, officers believe the driver, traveling north on Redwood Road, hit Mucino as he rode northbound. The driver did not stop. Officers believe the 27-year-old driver continued northbound on Redwood Road.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information if charges are filed.