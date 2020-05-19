Orem police searching for person of interest after theft of $7.5K bicycle

Hangar Bike Theft Tattletale Tuesday: Did your sketchy roommate recently acquire a $7500 dollar Specialized Turbo Levo bike similar to the one pictured (but with yellow brake calipers)? If so and if he moves like the guy on this video, he might have procured it from Hangar Bike in Orem. If this describes someone you know, please call 801-229-7070 and ask for Detective Hixson about case 09866. Posted by Orem Police Department on Monday, May 18, 2020

OREM, Utah, May 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem police are searching for a person of interest after the theft of a $7,500 bicycle earlier this month.

A Facebook post from Orem Police Department said: “Tattletale Tuesday: Did your sketchy roommate recently acquire a $7,500 dollar Specialized Turbo Levo bike similar to the one pictured (but with yellow brake calipers)? If so and if he moves like the guy on this video, he might have procured it from Hangar Bike in Orem.”

The theft occurred on May 1 at 4:09 a.m.

In surveillance video, the person of interest is wearing a blue jacket with a hood and an olive stripe on the back.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest is asked to call Detective Hixson on 801-229-7070. The reference number in this case is 09866.