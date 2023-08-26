Orem police take people into custody after shots fired, injuries at apartment complex

OREM, Utah, Aug. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Several people were taken into custody by Orem police early this morning after a report of shots fired at the Midtown 360 apartments.

Police were dispatched at about 1:15 a.m., and responded to the scene, at 360 S. State, Orem.

“Officers arrived in the area and found evidence of the shooting outside the buildings,” a statement from the Orem Police Department says.

“The Metro SWAT Team was deployed and served a warrant on an apartment where a suspect was located in the same complex. An investigation has been ongoing since that time and several people are in custody.

“No one was critically injured, but several did have injuries from the incident. The Investigations Division and evidence technicians are still processing the scene. More info will be released on Monday.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are available.