OREM, Utah, Jan. 23, 3030 (Gephardt Daily) — A police chase Thursday evening started in Orem and ended in Provo with the arrest of two suspects.

Orem Police Lt. Nick Thomas told Gephardt Daily the incident began with an Orem officer checking a license plate and finding it belonged to a different vehicle than the one it was on.

“The officer tried to make a traffic stop on Columbia and State Street, but they failed to stop,” Thomas said.

“The chase went to Provo, down Columbia, and they got to an apartment complex, got out of the vehicle, and fled on foot. They were caught a short time later.”

The suspects, a male and a female, were taken into custody shortly after 7 p.m., and are being booked into the Utah County Jail. Their names and the booking charges are not yet available, Thomas said.