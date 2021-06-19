Pack Creek Fire 43% contained, dry lightning sparks 2 small fires nearby

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, June 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Dry lightning occurred near the #PackCreekFire on Friday afternoon and ignited two small fires, said a Utah Fire Info tweet.

The tweet, at about 7:15 p.m. Friday, said the two fires were less than a quarter-acre, and the resources assigned to the Pack Creek Fire quickly extinguished them.

“In addition to providing initial attack, fire crews were able to successfully contain 43% of the 8,938 acre Pack Creek fire,” the tweet said.

The Pack Creek wildfire started June 9 and was caused by an abandoned camp fire.

On Sunday, June 13, the fire breached Geyser Pass, and the San Juan County Sheriff ordered evacuations for all private property in and around the area east of Geyser Pass on the La Sal Mountains, from Blue Lake down through the Dark Canyon area.

At that time, the fire was only 6% contained.

Gephardt Daily will continue to update this story as more information is provided