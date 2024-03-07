San Juan County fallen hiker rescued with chopper assist

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, Mar. 7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — San Juan County’s search and rescue team saved a fallen hiker with the help of a medical chopper.

“San Juan SAR was called to respond to the area of the “Falls” in Lockheart Basin for a fall victim, the team posted Tuesday on social media.

“A male was reported to have fallen off a cliff near his campsite. “SAR crews along with Classic Air Medical responded to rescue the male.”

Crews rappelled down to the scene after dark Monday to assist the chopper crew in moving the male to the helicopter for transport to a hospital. “