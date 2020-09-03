Panel names moderators for presidential, VP debates

Sept. 2 (UPI) — The Commission on Presidential Debates on Wednesday announced moderators for all three presidential events, which will begin later this month.

The commission said Fox News commentator Chris Wallace will moderate the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Cleveland on Sept. 29.

C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully will moderate the second debate, a town hall-style event, in Miami on Oct. 15 and NBC anchor Kristen Welker the third and final debate in Nashville on Oct. 22.

USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page will moderate the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris in Salt Lake City on Oct. 7.

“We are grateful to these experienced journalists, who will help ensure that the general election presidential debates continue to serve their unique educational purpose of helping the public learn about the candidates,” commission co-chairs Frank J. Fahrenkopf Jr., Dorothy S. Ridings and Kenneth Wollack said in a statement.

“Each individual brings great professionalism to moderating and understands that the purpose of the 2020 debate formats is to facilitate in-depth discussion of major topics.”

Each debate will be held from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. EDT without commercial breaks.

None of the chosen moderators appeared on the Trump campaign’s recommendation list, which included several Fox News personalities and conservative commentators. The panel also denied a request from the campaign for a fourth debate, to be held before the Sept. 29 event.