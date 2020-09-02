South Salt Lake police arrest man on suspicion of starting multiple fires

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police arrested a man on suspicion of starting multiple fires Wednesday.

“A combined investigation with South Salt Lake Fire Department and South Salt Lake Police detectives led to the arrest of Steven Hunter, 46, for one count aggravated arson and one count arson,” said a news release from SSLPD.

“Steven is suspected of starting fires at businesses along 3900 S. State Street and 3300 S. Main Street.”

The investigating is continuing, the news release said.

If anyone has additional information to help in the prosecution, call SSLPD on 801-840-4000.